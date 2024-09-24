Products

H-Line

75BDL4003H/00

Stay visible day and night with Philips H-Line high bright displays. Astonishing clarity and contrast make these a perfect solution to showcase engaging content in windows and lighter locations, from airports to shopping centres and more.

Features

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Audio output3.5 mm jack
Video outputDisplayPort 1.2 (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x 1)
Video inputDisplayPort (1.2)
DVI-I (digital + analogue) 1x
HDMI 2.0 (x 3)
Other connectionsOPS
USB 2.0 (x 2)
External controlIR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
Audio input3.5 mm jack

Convenience

Ease of installationCarrying Handles
Smart Insert
Remote control signalLockable
Energy-saving functionsSmart Power
PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)
Screen-saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Brightness
Network controllableRS232
LAN (RJ45)
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable
Signal loop throughDisplayPort
RS232
HDMI
IR Loop through

Accessories

Included AccessoriesEdge Alignment Kit
Philips logo (x 1)
RS232 daisy-chain cable
Wire Clamper (x 3)
AC switch cover and Screw x 1
USB cover and screws
AC Power Cord
HDMI cable
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
Open-frame kit
Quick start guide (x 1)
Remote control and AAA batteries
RS232 cable

Dimensions

Set Height966.6 mm
Wall Mount600 x 400 mm, M8
Smart insert height300 mm
Set Width1688.2 mm
Set Depth111.1 mm
Set Width (inch)66.46
Smart insert width180 mm
Set Height (inch)38.06
Product weight54.1 kg
Bezel width18.8 (even bezel)
Set Depth (inch)4.37
Product weight (lb)119.27 lb

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10 W RMS

Power

Consumption (Typical)510 W
Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Consumption (Max)790
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback VideoAVI
MP4
MPEG
MPG
TTS
VOB

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
Relative humidity20 ~ 80 %
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
MTBF50,000 hour(s)

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
English
French
German
Italian
Japanese
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Spanish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Regulatory approvalsCE
CB
EAC
UL
Warranty3 year warranty

Picture/Display

Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Diagonal screen size (metric)189.3 cm
Pixel pitch0.429 x 0.429 mm
Brightness3000 cd/m²
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
Progressive scan
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Display colours1.07 Billion
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Aspect ratio16:9
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Diagonal screen size (inch)74.5
Response time (typical)8 ms
Panel technologyIPS
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1

Supported Display Resolution

Video formats480i, 30, 60 Hz
480p, 60 Hz
576p, 50 Hz
576i, 25, 50 Hz
1080i, 25, 30 Hz
1080p, 50, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 30Hz
3840 x 2160, 60 Hz
Computer formats640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
720 x 400, 70 Hz
800 x 600, 60, 72, 75 Hz
1024 x 768, 60 Hz
1280 x 768, 60 Hz
1280 x 800, 60 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
1360 x 768, 60 Hz
1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 30Hz
3840 x 2160, 60 Hz
