55BDL4002H/00

Connectivity
|Video output
|DisplayPort 1.2 (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x 1)
|Audio output
|3.5 mm jack
|Video input
|Display Port1.2 (x 1)
|DVI-I (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
|External control
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
|RJ45
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|Audio input
|3.5 mm jack
|Other connections
|OPS
|USB 2.0 (x 2)
Convenience
|Remote control signal
|Lockable
|Ease of installation
|Carrying Handles
|Smart Insert
|Screen-saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
|Placement
|Landscape (24/7)
|Portrait (24/7)
|Energy-saving functions
|Smart Power
|Network controllable
|RS232
|RJ45
|Keyboard control
|Hidden
|Lockable
|Signal loop through
|DisplayPort
|RS232
|HDMI
|IR Loop through
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|AC Switch Cover
|IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
|Philips logo (x 1)
|Quick start guide (x 1)
|Remote control and AAA batteries
|USB Cover and screw x 1
|Wire Clamper (x 3)
|AC Power Cord
|Edge Alignment Kit
|Open-frame kit
Dimensions
|Smart insert height
|100 mm
|Set Height
|719.4 mm
|Wall Mount
|400 x 400 mm, M6
|Set Width
|1248.6 mm
|Set Depth
|85 mm
|Set Width (inch)
|49.16
|Bezel width
|17.5 mm (even bezel)
|Set Depth (inch)
|3.35
|Set Height (inch)
|28.32
|Smart Insert mount
|100 mm x 100 mm pitch, 6 x M4L6
|Product weight (lb)
|66.95 lb
|Product weight
|30.37 kg
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10 W RMS
Power
|Consumption (Typical)
|245 W
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
|Consumption (Max)
|430 W
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Video
|AVI
|MP4
|MPEG
|MPG
|TS
|VOB
|MPEG4
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|JPEG
|JPG
|PNG
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60 °C
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5~95% RH (No condensation)
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20~80% RH (No condensation)
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40 °C
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|MTBF
|50,000 hour(s)
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Arabic
|Dutch
|English
|French
|German
|Italian
|Japanese
|Polish
|Portuguese
|Russian
|Spanish
|Simplified Chinese
|Turkish
|Traditional Chinese
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|FCC, Class A
|UL/cUL
|CB
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
Picture/Display
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|138.7 cm
|Brightness
|2500 cd/m²
|Pixel pitch
|0.63 x 0.63 mm
|Panel resolution
|1920 x 1080p
|Display colours
|1.07 B
|Optimum resolution
|1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178 degree
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178 degree
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|4000:1
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|54.6
|Response time (typical)
|8 ms
Supported Display Resolution
|Video formats
|720p, 50, 60 Hz
|1080i, 25, 30 Hz
|1080p, 50, 60 Hz
|Computer formats
|640 x 480, 60, 72, 75 Hz
|720 x 400, 70 Hz
|800 x 600, 60, 75 Hz
|1024 x 768, 60, 75 Hz
|1280 x 768, 60 Hz
|1280 x 800, 60 Hz
|1280 x 960, 60 Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
|1360 x 768, 60 Hz
|1366 x 768, 60 Hz
|1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
