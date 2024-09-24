55BDL3002H/00

Features
Technical Specifications
Connectivity
|Audio output
|3.5 mm jack
|Video output
|DisplayPort
|DVI-I
|Video input
|VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
|DisplayPort (1.2)
|DVI-D
|Component (BNC)
|Composite (BNC)
|HDMI (x 2)
|Other connections
|AC-out
|OPS
|USB
|Audio input
|3.5 mm jack
|Audio Left/Right (RCA)
|External control
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|RJ45
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
Convenience
|Remote control signal
|Lockable
|Ease of installation
|Smart Insert
|Edge Alignment Kit
|Picture performance
|Advanced colour control
|Energy-saving functions
|Smart Power
|Placement
|Landscape
|Portrait
|Screen-saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
|Network controllable
|RS232
|HDMI (One Wire)
|LAN (RJ45)
|Signal loop through
|RS232
|IR Loop through
|Other convenience
|Carrying handles
|Keyboard control
|Hidden
|Lockable
Accessories
|Optional accessories
|IR Light Motion Sensor (CRD41)
|Tabletop stand
|Included Accessories
|RS232 daisy-chain cable
|Included accessories
|AC Power Cord
|Batteries for remote control
|Quick start guide
|Remote Control
|Edge alignment plates
|RS232 cable
Dimensions
|Wall Mount
|400 x 400 mm, M6
|Set Height
|713 mm
|Smart insert height
|200 mm
|Set Width
|1242.2 mm
|Set Depth
|137.9 mm
|Set Width (inch)
|48.9
|Product weight
|35.8 kg
|Product weight (lb)
|78.94 lb
|Bezel width
|15.6 mm
|Set Height (inch)
|28.1
|Smart insert width
|100 mm
|Set Depth (inch)
|5.43
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10 W RMS
Power
|Consumption (Typical)
|368 W
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|GIF
|JPEG
|JPG
|USB Playback Video
|M2TS
|M4V
|MK3D
|MKV
|MP4
|MPEG
|MPG
|MTS
|TS
|TTS
|VOB
|WMV
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|AIF
|AIFF
|ASF
|LPCM
|M3U
|M4A
|MP3
|MP4
|WAV
|WMA
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|English
|French
|German
|Italian
|Polish
|Russian
|Spanish
|Turkish
|Simplified Chinese
|Traditional Chinese
|Arabic
|Japanese
|Portuguese
|Regulatory approvals
|BSMI
|CB
|CE
|FCC, Class B
|UL/cUL
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
Picture/Display
|Panel resolution
|1920 x 1080p
|Pixel pitch
|0.63 x 0.63 mm
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|139.7 cm
|Brightness
|2500 cd/m²
|Display colours
|16.7 M (8 bits)
|Optimum resolution
|1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
|Picture enhancement
|3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
|3D Combfilter
|3D MA deinterlacing
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
|Motion compens. deinterlacing
|Progressive scan
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178 degree
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Response time (typical)
|6 ms
|Panel technology
|SVA
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|55
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178 degree
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|5000:1
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60 °C
|Relative humidity
|20 ~ 80(operation),5 - 95% (storage) %
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40 °C
|MTBF
|50,000 hour(s)
Supported Display Resolution
|Video formats
|1080i, 25, 30 Hz
|1080p, 50, 60 Hz
|480i, 30, 60 Hz
|480p, 60 Hz
|576i, 25, 50 Hz
|576p, 50 Hz
|720p, 50, 60 Hz
|Computer formats
|1024 x 768, 60 Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
|1280 x 768, 60 Hz
|1280 x 800, 60 Hz
|1360 x 768, 60 Hz
|1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
|1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
|640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
|720 x 400, 70 Hz
|800 x 600, 60, 72, 75 Hz
