43BFL2214/12

Features
Technical Specifications
Design
|Colour
|Black
Audio
|External speaker out
|1.5 W Mono 8 Ohm
|Sound output Power
|20 (2x10) W
|Speakers
|2.0
|Down Firing
|Sound Features
|DTS-HD
|Dolby Atmos Compatible
|Dolby MS12D
|AC-4
|DTS Studio Sound
Accessories
|Included
|Remote Control 22AV1905A/12
|2 x AAA batteries
|Power Cord
|RJ48 to DB9 adapter
|Optional
|Setup RC 22AV9574A/12
Corporate Features
|Customisable
|Home Screen
|Location Name
|Device Name
|Control
|Crestron Connected (v2)
|Extron
|Neets
|SICP over IP
|Signage Functions
|CMND&Create
|Scheduler
|Banners
|Wireless Presentations
|Chromecast built in
|Secure Sharing
|Network-managed Sharing
|Wired Presentations
|Auto Input Selection
|Auto Power ON
|Auto Power OFF
Professional TV Features
|Control
|CMND IP Remote Management
|JEDI Android API Control
|JAPIT HTML5 Control
|AppControl
|Safety
|Double Isolation Class II
|Flame Retardant
|Convenience
|Google Assistant*
|Google Account Login
|>40 Supported Menu Languages
|Weather Forecast
|Professional Mode
|Switch-ON Settings Control
|Installation Menu Lock
|Menu Lock
|Volume Limitation
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
|Analogue TV
|PAL
|IP Playback
|Multicast
|Unicast
|HLS
|OTT App Channels
|Digital TV
|DVB-T/T2/C
|HEVC UHD (up to 2160p60)
Wireless Connectivity
|Wireless LAN
|802.11 ac
|Wi-Fi-Direct
Connectivity Bottom
|HDMI 2
|HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
|External speaker out
|Mini-Jack
|HDMI 3
|HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
|Antenna
|IEC-75
|External power
|12 V, max 1.5 A
|USB 2
|USB 2.0
|External Control
|RJ-48
|Ethernet (LAN)
|RJ-45
Power
|EPREL registration number
|956378
|Ambient temperature
|0 °C to 40 °C
|Power Saving Features
|Eco mode
|Auto switch-off timer
|Light sensor
|Energy Label Class
|F
|EU Energy Label power
|51 W
|Standby power consumption
|<0.3 W
|Mains power
|AC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz
Dimensions
|Set Depth
|77/80 mm
|Wall-mount compatible
|M6
|100 x 200 mm
|Set Height
|560 mm
|Set Width
|958 mm
|Product weight
|7.6 kg
Supported Display Resolution
|HDMI
|Up to 3840 x 2160p@60 Hz
|USB, LAN
|HEVC: up to 3840 x 2160@60 Hz
|Others: up to 1920 x 1080p@60 Hz
|Tuner
|T2 HEVC: up to 3840 x 2160@60 Hz
|Others: up to 1920 x 1080p@60 Hz
Picture/Display
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|108 cm
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160p
|Display
|4K Ultra HD LED
|Brightness
|350 cd/m²
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1200:1
|Operation Mode
|Landscape
|16/7
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|43
Android TV
|OS
|Android TV™ 9 (Pie)
|Memory size (Flash)
|16 GB*
|Pre-installed apps
|YouTube
|Google Play Store*
|Google Play Movies
|Google Play Games
|YouTube Music
Side Connectivity
|Common Interface Slot
|CI+ 1.3.2
|Headphone out
|Mini-Jack
|HDMI1
|HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
|USB1
|USB 3.0
Multimedia
|Video playback supported
|Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
|MPEG1
|MPEG2
|MPEG4
|WMV9/VC1
|HEVC
|Containers: AVI, MKV
|VP9
|Music formats supported
|MP3
|AAC
|WAV
|WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
|WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
|Subtitle formats supported
|SRT
|SMI
|TXT
|Picture formats supported
|JPG
|PNG
|BMP
|GIF
Connectivity Enhancements
|HDMI
|ARC (all ports)
|Auto Input Selection
|EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
|One touch play
|System Standby
|RC pass through
|system audio control
|RJ48
|IR-In/Out
|Serial Xpress interface
B-Line
43″
43BFL2214/12
43" B-Line
powered by Android™
50″
50BFL2214/12
50" B-Line
powered by Android™
55″
55BFL2214/12
55" B-Line
powered by Android™
58″
58BFL2114/12
58" B-Line
powered by Android™
65″
65BFL2214/12
65" B-Line
powered by Android™
70″
70BFL2214/12
70" B-Line
powered by Android™
70″
70BFL2114/12
70" B-Line
powered by Android™
75″
75BFL2214/12
75" B-Line
powered by Android™
