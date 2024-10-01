Produkte

Digital Signage Displays

Interaktive Displays

Direct view LED displays

Professionelle TV-Geräte

Videowand-Displays

Alle professionellen Displays von Philips im Vergleich ansehen

Lösungen

Business-Szenarien

Alle Business-Szenarien anzeigen

Konfiguratoren

Integrierte Anwendungen

Alle integrierten Anwendungen anzeigen

Branchen

International

Support für Partner

Kundensupport

Partnerschaften

Partnerschaften

Lösungen

Sponsorships

Einblicke

Erfolgsgeschichten

Pressemitteilungen

Meinungen

Alle Einblicke anzeigen

Support

Produktservice

Website-Support

Produktsupport

PPDS Publisher – Create, Update, Publish

image

Whatever your industry, providing your customers with relevant and timely entertainment, information, offers and promotions makes great business sense. Designed with a built-in tuner to allow you to switch them on with the channels of your choice, the Philips B-Line is your versatile, connected signage solution. And with PPDS Publisher included, you can create, control, push and schedule exciting new content to your TV, easily and intuitively with your own device – whenever you want, wherever you are.

streamline icon folder media 140x140 2
Content at your fingertips

Whatever your design skills, PPDS Publisher is secure and easy-to-use, designed for ultimate accessibility from your own device.

innovation design
Eye-catching content

Choose from a range of industry-aligned, attention grabbing templates designed and aligned to support your customers’ needs.

identify issues d blue
Manage and schedule

Allowing you to create, edit and review your content with a simple and intuitive interface – ideal for content on the go!

image

Content management without a catch

PPDS Publisher is free for you to use, with no licence fees and no costs attached. Simply download the app onto your chosen device, follow the simple set up instructions, and you can create, edit, review and push your content to your Philips B-Line Business TV. And you can schedule your content, too – content control, wherever, whenever.

image

Creating eye-catching content

Need to know how it works – talk here about how to make content more eye-catching – what are the transitions and frames, and how do they get put together?

image

Ready-to-edit templates or your own designs

As well as a range of ready-to-use, industry-focused templates that are proven for eye-catching results, PPDS Publisher allows you to use your own creative content, bringing a unique edge to your customer communications.

download on the app store badge us uk rgb blk 092917
Download on App Store
google play store badge en
Download on Google Play

Philips B-Line product line up

image
Professionelle TV-Geräte
image
MediaSuite
image
Soundbar
image
PrimeSuite
image
Hospitality TV
image
Digital Signage
image
Q-Line
image
Lösung für Präsentationen
image
Informieren
image
B-Line
image
Lösung für Präsentationen
image
Traditional teaching sessions
image
Showcasing
image
PPDS Publisher
image
D-Line
image
P-Line
image
H-Line
image
S-Line
image
Tableaux
image
QE-Line
image
Interaktive Displays
image
T-Line
image
T-Line Kiosk Display
image
Wayfinding- und Raumbuchungslösung
image
Buchungslösung für den Arbeitsbereich
image
T-Line 10” Control Display
image
Raumbuchungslösung
image
Lösung registrieren
image
C-Line

Read PPDS Publisher's Privacy statement here.

Jetzt Kontakt aufnehmen

Sie möchten mehr über unsere Innovationen und maßgeschneiderten Lösungen erfahren?

Anfrage senden
contact us

Contact

Get in touch