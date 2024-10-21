Empowering sustainable business for the industry

Is sustainability in AV just about manufacturers supplying the most sustainable displays, or about the eco labels and growing lists of credentials, though?

They most certainly help, but to enable adoption all the way through our industry and into the businesses of our mutual customers, at PPDS we believe we all need to work together, for more. That is because ‘sustainable’ needs to be just that… sustainable for all businesses, allowing them to more easily get on board. Andrea Barbuti, Global Product Management Lead for EMEA at PPDS tells us more.

As a responsible business, circularity and sustainability have been a part of our DNA at PPDS and our Philips Professional Displays for many years, and these are aspects that are proactively considered in everything we do, including selection of materials and manufacturing processes, where we are manufacturing, and how we are doing business – what we frame as ‘processes, products, and people’.

With the privilege that comes with being a market leader, comes the responsibility of pioneering change for the better – leading the charge. Empowering the industry not only with products that use less energy, that are made with materials from sustainable sources, and that are able to be more easily repaired, refurbished, recycled, reused – ultimately, a reinvention – but also with the training, tools, information, and inspiration needed to take those forward.